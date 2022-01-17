PERRY, Allene W.



Age 92, of Duluth, GA, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 14, 2022.



Funeral services for Allene will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Christ Place Church-Flowery Branch/Central Campus with Rev. Britton Carnes and Rev. Sid Hopkins officiating. Private Family Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:30 AM until 2:00 PM at the church.



Allene was born June 20, 1929 in Chattanooga, TN, to Fred and Ruby Wood Werndli; also preceding her in death was the love of her life of 50 years, Charles Perry Sr; sisters, Thelma Werndli and Estelle Gordy.



Allene was a faithful member of Norcross First Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, poetry and playing bingo where she was known as the Champion at The Parc. Dearest to her heart was time spent with her family during holidays and special occasions.



Allene is survived by her son, Charles Perry Jr. (Tammy); daughters, Cheryl Howard (John); and Christina Burkhalter; beloved grandchildren, Tiffany Dickerson (Michael), Tara Carnes (Britton), Jennifer Wade (Keith), Alan Howard (Christie), Jeff Howard (Courtney), Joanna Billy (Grant), Mallory Burkhalter, J.P. Burkhalter and Georgia Burkhalter; precious great-grandchildren, Caden, Grady, Charlie, Asher, Madi, Macie, Piper, Hudson, Cole, Leah, Jaxson, Chloe, and Jase coming in February!, as well as a host of extended family.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation made in Allene's memory to the Lottie Moon Offering/International Mission Board; IMB.org/lottiemoon.



Online condolences may be espressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092. (770)-448-5757.



