PERRITT, Mary S.



Passed peacefully at home on May 7, 2022 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 79 years old. Mary was an interior decorator in Atlanta for 25 years. Married to Thomas C. Perritt for 56 years. They have made their home in Vinings, Georgia for the last 34 years. Tom and Mary raised two children, Tracy and Clay, and put them both through The Lovett School. Mary was an active church member at Northside UMC, bible study groups, women's organizations and an avid bridge player.



Mary is survived by her son Clay, his two sons Triston and River, her two brothers, Dennis and Buddy, and her mother, Nettie, who is 98.



Memorial service is to be held at Northside UMC chapel at 2 PM on June 8, 2022. Immediately following the memorial service there will be a graveside service at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs. Mary's ashes will be interred next to her husband, Tom (2020), and beside her daughter, Tracy (2006).



In lieu of flowers, the Perritt Family asks that a donation be made to Operation Christmas Child.



