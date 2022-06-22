ajc logo
X

Perrin, Geraldine

ajc.com

Obituaries

PERRIN (WOLFE), Geraldine

29 Jan 1932 – 17 June 2022

Mrs. Geraldine (Jerri) Perrin was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on 17 June 2022. She was 90 years old. Mrs. Perrin was born in Cumming, GA to Miles and Lila Mae Wolfe. She attended Forsyth County High School and North Georgia College. She married William S. Perrin on 4 Oct. 1952. She spent her life as a devoted wife and mother. She supported her husband's Army career for 30 years and raised three fine sons. After they retired in Clarkston, she became an active member and supporter of Clarkston Baptist Church/Clarkston International Bible Church, supporting many ministries and serving on several committees, most notably the Kitchen Committee, where she was a fabulous cook. She spent summers working a large family garden, sharing much of the produce with friends and family and canning the rest. She had a 'servant's heart,' and was always the first to get up and the last to go to bed. To know Mama Jerri is to know Proverbs 31. She was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and loved her family. She was a hard working country girl that never complained and fully embraced her life. Whether she was working in the garden, mixing cement, helping one of her boys study for a test, washing loads of dirty sports uniforms, or cooking thousands of homemade dinners, she did it all with a willing and loving heart. Unfortunately, she spent the last several years in mental decline due to vascular dementia. But she never lost her sweet spirit, her energy, or her desire to do for others. She was a strong country girl to the very end. The family would like to express a special thanks to Ms. Cerissa Ramos who provided loving care to Mama Jerri for the past two and a half years. She was preceded in death by her middle son, Miles (Marjory) (25 Sept 2018), and her two sisters, Virigina Wood (Buck), and Nancy Spence (Neal). She is survived by her husband of 69 years Bill, her son's, Mark (Annie) and John (Bianca); seven grandchildren, Nikki (Stewart), Katie (Weston), Karlie (Wesley), Mathias, Samuel, Gideon, Eli; and seven great-grandchildren, Mac, Perrin, Drake, Charlotte, Lila Ann, Mark Weston, Warren Swift. Funeral arrangements will be conducted by A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. Family and Friends visitation will be held at A.S. Turner and Sons, on Friday, 24 June 2022, from 6:00-9:00 PM. The Funeral Service will be held at Clarkston International Bible Church on Saturday, 25 June 2022, at 9:00 AM, the Reverend Trent Deloach Officiating. Interment will be at Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountain, GA.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Chris West edges out Jeremy Hunt in Georgia’s 2nd District GOP contest2h ago
Charlie Bailey wins Democratic race for lieutenant governor
3h ago
Burglary reported at former NBA player Vince Carter’s Buckhead mansion
12h ago
Man in custody after 3 fatally shot at Cobb home, cops say
8h ago
Man in custody after 3 fatally shot at Cobb home, cops say
8h ago
Voters fill DeKalb, Gwinnett school board seats; reject Cherokee group
1h ago
The Latest
Davies, Suzanne
Phillips, Mary
Ficke, Bruce
1h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top