Perrin, Geraldine

PERRIN (WOLFE), Geraldine



29 Jan 1932 – 17 June 2022



Mrs. Geraldine (Jerri) Perrin was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on 17 June 2022. She was 90 years old. Mrs. Perrin was born in Cumming, GA to Miles and Lila Mae Wolfe. She attended Forsyth County High School and North Georgia College. She married William S. Perrin on 4 Oct. 1952. She spent her life as a devoted wife and mother. She supported her husband's Army career for 30 years and raised three fine sons. After they retired in Clarkston, she became an active member and supporter of Clarkston Baptist Church/Clarkston International Bible Church, supporting many ministries and serving on several committees, most notably the Kitchen Committee, where she was a fabulous cook. She spent summers working a large family garden, sharing much of the produce with friends and family and canning the rest. She had a 'servant's heart,' and was always the first to get up and the last to go to bed. To know Mama Jerri is to know Proverbs 31. She was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and loved her family. She was a hard working country girl that never complained and fully embraced her life. Whether she was working in the garden, mixing cement, helping one of her boys study for a test, washing loads of dirty sports uniforms, or cooking thousands of homemade dinners, she did it all with a willing and loving heart. Unfortunately, she spent the last several years in mental decline due to vascular dementia. But she never lost her sweet spirit, her energy, or her desire to do for others. She was a strong country girl to the very end. The family would like to express a special thanks to Ms. Cerissa Ramos who provided loving care to Mama Jerri for the past two and a half years. She was preceded in death by her middle son, Miles (Marjory) (25 Sept 2018), and her two sisters, Virigina Wood (Buck), and Nancy Spence (Neal). She is survived by her husband of 69 years Bill, her son's, Mark (Annie) and John (Bianca); seven grandchildren, Nikki (Stewart), Katie (Weston), Karlie (Wesley), Mathias, Samuel, Gideon, Eli; and seven great-grandchildren, Mac, Perrin, Drake, Charlotte, Lila Ann, Mark Weston, Warren Swift. Funeral arrangements will be conducted by A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. Family and Friends visitation will be held at A.S. Turner and Sons, on Friday, 24 June 2022, from 6:00-9:00 PM. The Funeral Service will be held at Clarkston International Bible Church on Saturday, 25 June 2022, at 9:00 AM, the Reverend Trent Deloach Officiating. Interment will be at Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountain, GA.



