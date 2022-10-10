ajc logo
Pero, Wendy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PERO, Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee Pero, age 77, of Smyrna, GA, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Wendy was born August 29, 1945 in Batavia, NY, to the late Marion Catherine Montague and the late William Charles Montague.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Charles Peter Pero; her children, Aimeé Allen (Jon) of Wilmington, NC, Peter Pero (Rachel) of Atlanta and Billy Pero (Amanda) of Atlanta; and sisters, Judy DellaPenna and Melanie Sutherland of Batavia, NY. She was blessed by six grandchildren: Ryan Allen, Baylee Allen, Charles Vincent Pero, Asher Pero, Lena Pero and Sadie Pero.

Wendy and Charlie shared a love of travel and treasured spending time with family and friends at their vacation home in Hilton Head, SC. They worked side by side at their family restaurant for 53 years.

Wendy graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in History and Art History. She was a docent at the High Museum for 25 years and enjoyed attending shows at the Fox Theatre, reading, watching Jeopardy! and completing crossword puzzles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Dr. Atlanta, on October 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Following the service a reception will be held at the church.

The family invites you to livestream Wendy's service at https://www.hsccatl.com/livechurch/

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go to Holy Spirit Catholic Church (https://hsccatl.com/) or Notre Dame High School in Batavia, NY (https://www.ndhsbatavia.com).

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.



Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

