PERLMAN, Arnold



Arnold Sanford Perlman passed away at home after a short battle with cancer on June 22, 2021. Arnold was born on December 21, 1937, in Savannah, GA.



Arnold graduated from Georgia Tech with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, where he was a member of the AEPi fraternity. He earned a Master's in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Southern California and held an MBA from Georgia State University. He worked in the defense industry before working for IBM.



Arnold is survived by his wife of 59 years, Eileen Little Perlman, children Sheri Novick (Steve), Michelle Horesh (Joseph OBM), Scott Perlman (Caroline), grandchildren Joshua Novick, Stacy and Maya Horesh, and Ruthie and Leah Perlman, and sister Harriet Karlin (John Nowell).



Funeral Services will be held at Arlington cemetery on Thursday, June 24 at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

