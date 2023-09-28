Perkins, Goldie

PERKINS (HERNDON), Goldie Cornelia



Mrs. Goldie H. Perkins, aged 91, cherished wife, mother, and revered community mom, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at her home in College Park, GA.



She was born in Durham, NC, to parents, Howard R. Herndon and Cornelia B. Herndon, and after completing her education moved to Atlanta, GA, where she conducted and collaborated on research in multiple labs at The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 42 years. She impacted her community in many ways, encouraging everyone to "Sign it with excellence."



She is survived by her husband, Rev. George Perkins; her sons, George H. Perkins (Lavinia), and Michael A. Perkins (Anita); four grandchildren, Natalie L. Perkins, Gabrielle C. Perkins, Aaron M. Perkins and Benjamin H. Perkins; and a host of other family members and friends.



Her Celebration of Life will be held at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest in Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memorial to Goldie at https://raise.stjude.org/fundraiser/4985476.



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