Perkins, Georgia

1 hour ago

PERKINS (COLEMAN), Georgia

Mrs. Georgia Perkins (Coleman), age 79, of Atlanta, passed Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Georgia was a graduate of Fisk University, and was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She retired from Delta Airlines after over forty years of excellent service. Georgia will be fondly remembered for her strong-mind and loving heart by all that were blessed to have known her. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685.

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

