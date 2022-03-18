Perkins, Georgia

PERKINS (COLEMAN), Georgia



Mrs. Georgia Perkins (Coleman), age 79, of Atlanta, passed Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Georgia was a graduate of Fisk University, and was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She retired from Delta Airlines after over forty years of excellent service. Georgia will be fondly remembered for her strong-mind and loving heart by all that were blessed to have known her. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685.

