PERKINS, Carolyn



Carolyn L. Perkins passed in peace into the arms of our Lord on May 27, 2022, at the age of 89. Preceded in death by her husband Postal Inspector and Navy veteran D.R. Perkins, Jr., parents Felix and Clara Bell, and sister Dorothy Jones. Loving mother of Steven L. Perkins (Denise) and Karen S. Barnett (Marc); grandmother of Michelle R. Currie and Kristina Nugent. Further survived by her sister Patricia Jones, nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends.



Carolyn will be fondly remembered as a loving, devoted wife, mother and Memaw. She was an extraordinary person with a great strength of character, loved gardening, shopping and traveling with her daughter "Karie." She is forever in our hearts and prayers.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to your favorite charity. Celebration of Life services will be announced at a later date.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory, Peachtree Corners. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



