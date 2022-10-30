PEREZ, Antonio Ramon, M.D.



March 8, 1928 -



October 21, 2022



Dr. Antonio Ramon Perez went to his eternal reward on October 21, 2022, at the age of 94. He was a remarkable man who left an extraordinary legacy. A true caballero from the happier days of Cuba. Dr. Perez was born in Havana, Cuba, the son of Spanish immigrants with an entrepreneurial spirit. He grew up in Cienfuegos, Cuba, where he helped his father run his soda shop.



He attended the University of Havana School of Medicine. While at university he joined the Marian congregation, Agrupación Católica Universitaria (ACU). He met lifelong friends there with whom he would reunite in exile in the United States. This Catholic Brotherhood led to Antonio's embrace of the Catholic faith and his devotion to Our Lady.



Antonio met his wife, Matilde Llao, while at university. Matty was a vivacious young lady who lived across the street from his student lodging. They were wed in a small ceremony at the chapel of the ACU on September 22, 1956, and their adventure together began.



Dr. Perez completed his residency at St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He then completed a fellowship in vascular surgery at Emory University. Dr. Perez was part of a team that pioneered the specialty of vascular surgery in Atlanta, GA. He worked at St. Joseph's Hospital and then at South Fulton Hospital until his retirement. Over the course of his nearly fifty-year career as a vascular surgeon, Dr. Perez tended to the health of thousands of Atlantans.



Antonio and Matty had five daughters and raised them all to be faithful, virtuous, and successful women with families of their own. Dr. Perez had thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren (and counting). He loved gadgets of all kinds and eagerly embraced the latest technology. He appreciated good style and always looked distinguished whether he was wearing a tuxedo, a guayabera, or scrubs. He never forgot to send his girls flowers on their birthdays. He was fond of jazz music, adored dancing with his bride, and loved his daily walks around Chastain Park. He would delight his grandchildren and great grandchildren with his famous rendition of the Charge fanfare using his cheeks as an instrument. He loved God, his wife, his family, caring for his patients, and the Blessed Mother.



Dr. Perez is survived by his wife of 66 years, Matty Perez; his daughters; Mari Hobgood (Tucker), Rosie Stokes (Jim), Therese Jacobs, Marta Withers (John), his grandchildren, James Stokes (Adela), Sylvia Hobgood Bass (Scott), Emily Hobgood Jeffries (Hill), Rachel Hobgood Grantham (Thomas), Cristina Ziech-Lopez (Nick), Caroline Stokes Kleidon (Will), John Hobgood (Caitlin), Isabel Jacobs Wind (Zane), William Jacobs, Grace Withers, Michael Withers, Frances Stokes, and Ben Withers. His great-grandchildren are Ruth, Rose, Wren, Rhea, Regina, Rex and Rafael Bass; Joanna and Shepherd Jeffries, Maria Rose Hobgood, Elysia Santana Stokes, and Aurelia Ziech-Lopez. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lulu Lopez, and his brother, Ramon Perez.



A mass of the Resurrection will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Reception to follow in McDonough Hall. 4465 Northside Drive, NW Atlanta, GA 30327.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Agrupación Católica Universitaria, www.estovir.org.



