Perdue, Brenda

PERDUE (MCARTHUR), Brenda



On Saturday, January 16, 2021, Brenda Maddox McArthur Perdue, beloved wife of the late Dr. Garland D. Perdue and the late James Lewis McArthur, passed away at the age of 76. Born in Atlanta, GA on January 12, 1945, Brenda was a loving wife, caring mother, and doting grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Kelley Garner, and her five sons: Spencer, Maxwell, Holden, Lucas, and Levi, as well as by her son, James (Erin) McArthur, and their four children: Maddox, Cooper, Ford, and Millie. Brenda is also survived by her sister Marsha Schmalhorst, brother Jerry (Annelle) Maddox, Bill (Anne) Maddox, and her stepchildren Claire James, Alice Middour, and Amy Phillips. Brenda had a large extended family including many cousins, nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren that she cared for deeply.



Brenda loved her family, her Sugarloaf UMC family, her country, her community, and her dogs. She enjoyed traveling the world with her late husband, gardening, attending the theatre, and spending time with her "grand friends." If Brenda was not home, you could be sure to find her at one of the following places: The Aurora Theatre, volunteering with the Lawrenceville Woman's Club, attending a ladies' Bible study, playing Bridge, or in the stands of one of her grandsons' wrestling tournaments.



A Celebration of Life service will take place on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Sugarloaf United Methodist Church in Duluth, GA at 3:00 PM. The family will receive visitors an hour before the start of the service at Sugarloaf. Masks are required, and social distancing will be expected.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Brenda's memory to Sugarloaf United Methodist Church (1795 Old Peachtree Rd, Duluth, GA 30097) or the Garland Perdue Lectureship Endowment at Emory University (1440 Clifton Rd., Suite 112, Atlanta, GA 30322).


