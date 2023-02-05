X
Percy, Clinton

PERCY, Clinton Logan

September 7, 1972 -

January 25, 2023

Clinton Logan Percy died on January 25, 2023, in Windsor, Colorado at the age of 50. He was born on September 7, 1972, in Heidelberg, West Germany where his father was stationed with the U.S. Army. Even in his tragically shortened life, he was an admirable and loving husband and a very engaged father who supported his children in their academics and various sports. Also, he was a wonderful son who made his parents proud. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Hixon Hanson. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Karen Hanson Percy; daughter, Cadence "Cadie" Margaret Percy; sons, Walker Logan Percy and Byron August Percy; mother, Lucinda "Cindy" Burnam Krudop and stepfather, Walter "Walt" Krudop; father, Kent Hereford Percy and his stepmother, Mary Cocks Percy; brother, Kent Grayson Percy and sister-in-law, Marisa Hojnacki Percy; sister-in-law, Diane Sydney Hanson; brother-in-law, Robert Hixon Hanson, and mother-in-law, Arlene Peters Hanson. Clinton took great joy in his many nieces and nephews: Elizabeth, Sabrina, George, and Thomas Percy; Nicholas and Andrew Haynes and Audrey and Benjamin Hanson.

Due to his father's career, when his family left Heidelberg they went to Tacoma, Washington, San Antonio, Texas, and returned to Germany at a base in Augsburg. He started elementary school there and that area was where he learned to snow ski and play soccer. After leaving Augsburg, they moved to Ft. Knox, Kentucky, for four years. Leaving there he moved to Houston, where he went to Mayde Creek High School. He had been christened at the Episcopal Church in Heidelberg and was confirmed at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Houston. He attended Louisiana State University, graduating in 1996 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. While at L.S.U, he played on their soccer team and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He began his professional career in the oil industry, working offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Later, he decided to move to Colorado, where he was employed by several companies working in the computer industry. During this time he moved to Westminster, and was living next door to a very pretty school teacher, to whom he would propose.

After a beautiful wedding at Cherokee Ranch and Castle in Sedalia, south of Denver, they settled in the town of Erie, Colorado. There they began life with a dog, Shiloh, then added a beautiful daughter Cadie, followed by two wonderful sons Walker and Byron. Outgrowing their home in Erie, they moved farther north to Windsor, Colorado, where Clinton started his own business; Logan - Product Development. However, he was soon enticed to join a large company, MKS Instruments, where he was currently employed. Clinton continued to play soccer as an adult, while over the years he mentored hundreds of young athletes. His passion on the pitch earned him coach of the year award several times, as well as numerous other accolades. Clinton's death left a huge void not only for his immediate family but also for his many friends in the Windsor community, those who worked in Engineering, and the many athletic communities where he found his second home.

Immediate family will celebrate Clinton's life in a private ceremony; at a later date this spring (and during soccer season), they will hold a celebration of life for the wonderful friends and community who have supported and loved this man.

Donations may be made to;

Nationalforests.org in memory of Clinton Percy.

or

caringbridge.org/visit/clintonpercy

