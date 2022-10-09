PEPPERS, Mary



Mary Esther Peppers, age 86, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born in Statesboro, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 1936 to the late Leon Devit Perkins and Eula Hart Perkins. Mary loved the outdoors, cross stitching, and watching cooking shows on television. She also enjoyed listening to gospel music and was an active member at Philadelphia Baptist Church of Rutledge. Mary was a loving mother and grandma who will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Forrest Peppers; brothers, Laurace Perkins, LynWard Perkins; and sisters, Eula Mae Scott, Virginia Quattlebaum.



Mary is survived by her daughters, Jan Peppers, Zeala Gaye Peppers; grandchildren, Arrica Leigh Wynn, Zoe Taylor Perkins, Zane Forrest Perkins; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Chambers officiating; interment will be held at 5 PM, Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

