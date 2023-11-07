PEPON, Gerald "Jerry"



Gerald "Jerry" Pepon, age 69, of Acworth, GA passed over into Heaven on October 31, 2023. He was born in Windber, PA, on December 16, 1953 to George and Susan (nee Findish) Pepon. He worked in commercial roofing for most of his career, retiring in 2019. He had a love for golf, playing pool and bright colors. He was best known for his hearty laugh and spikey hair. He was extremely proud of his Slovak heritage, as well as his family, both immediate and extended. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia (nee Bischof) Pepon of Acworth, GA; daughter, Sarah Ormsby of Douglasville, GA; grandchildren, Jessica of Villa Rica, GA, Brian of Mableton, GA and Megan of Douglasville, GA; brother, George Raymond (Barb) Pepon of Lorain OH; and sisters, Dolores "Dollie" Musser of Huntersville, NC and Karen (Jack) Wicker of Sheffield Lake, OH; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at myotonic.org. A celebration of life open house will be held from 1-4 PM at the Westbrook Subdivision clubhouse on December 16, 2023, 101 Westbrook Crossing, Acworth GA, 30102. NO parking permitted in the subdivision, but available at the Clark Creek Elementary School directly across the street.



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