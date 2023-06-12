Pentecost, Theresa

PENTECOST (PELLEGRINO), Theresa Rose



Theresa Rose Pentecost, age 79, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 8, 2023, after a gallant battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John C. Pentecost; three daughters and sons-in-law, Jacquelyn Pentecost Gatti and husband, Daniel of Newtown Square, PA, Michelle Pentecost Oakes and husband, Peter of Lawrenceville, GA, and Angela Pentecost Hunt and husband, Kyle of Bogart, GA; seven grandchildren, John Corry Oakes, Patrick Iles Oakes, Annelle Marie Hunt, Emma Claire Hunt, Evan Daniel Gatti of Nashville, TN, Kristen Marie Gatti of Chicago, IL, Hayla Celeste Stone of Chattanooga, TN; sister, Jane Pellegrino of Athens, GA; niece, Marianne Pilgrim of Athens, GA; nephew, Charles Huff of Phoenix, AZ; other relatives and a host of friends. Theresa was predeceased by her parents, Anthony Joseph Pellegrino, and Helen Mary Vassalo Pellegrino. Theresa was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 8, 1943. She graduated from Central High School in Valley Stream, Long Island, NY. Theresa worked for Oversea National Airline, a large Charter Airline Co. She was a partner in Dee & Bee Coffee Service, Inc. for 10 years. John and Theresa started dating in 1967, and their first date was going to a Georgia Tech football game. Theresa loved spending quality time with family and friends. She loved to travel and enjoyed going to Las Vegas, Biloxi, and Amelia Island, where she and John have a vacation home. She was an avid Elvis fan, Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket fan, played Alta/USTA tennis, and a member at First United Methodist of Lawrenceville Church, since 1968 to present date. You always saw Theresa with a smile on her face and her laugh was contagious. You knew where you stood with her, and she was a loyal friend. This special lady will be deeply missed by her adoring family and her many friends that knew her during her lifetime.



The Funeral Service to Honor and Celebrate the Life of Theresa Pentecost will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Tom M. Wages, Lawrenceville Chapel, with Pastor Tom Johnson and Rev. Dr. Adam Hilderbrandt officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 16, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the funeral home. Those desiring may make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or FUMCLV, P.O. Box 2127, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 ATTN: Student Ministry in memory of Theresa Rose Pentecost. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



