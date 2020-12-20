PENNINGTON, Jane Pinkard



Jane Pinkard Pennington went to be with the Lord December 16, 2020. She was a 4th generation native Atlantan and called Sandy Springs home. She attended RL Hope School and graduated from Washington Seminary in 1950. She then attended Brenau College. Jane was the wife of Robert L. Pennington for 57 years. She is survived by her four girls: Ann & John West of San Angelo, TX, Susan & Roger Rehmel of Athens, GA, Laura & Andy Stennett of Cleveland, GA, Nancy & Jay Patton of Marietta, GA. She has 5 grandchildren: Jenny Yates, Bud Winderweedle, Savannah Patton, Spencer Patton & Chandler Patton. She also has 7 great-grandchildren. Everyone who knew Jane was blessed by her love and kindness. She loved traveling, her farm, but most of all she loved her family. She was a true southern lady. Jane touched so may lives and will be missed by all who knew her, but we know she is in heaven with her Savior. A private family service will be held in loving memory of her at a later date.

