PENNINGTON, Jacquelyn



Jacquelyn Christian Pennington, 89 of Madison, Georgia passed away on March 26, 2021. She was born in Newton County, Georgia on June 5, 1931 to the late Robert and Vashti Almand Christian.



Mrs. Pennington graduated from Covington High School and Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia. She was a school teacher. In 1953 she was married to Brooks Pennington, Jr. and moved to Madison. Mrs. Pennington was a charter member of the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center and a member of the Morgan County Historical Society. She attended Pennington United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her community and always made time for her God, her Church, her family and her many friends.



Mrs. Pennington is survived by three sons, Brooks "Sonny" Pennington, III (Patty), Robert Pennington (Jennifer), Dan Pennington (Darla) and a daughter, Penny Pennington O'Callaghan of Atlanta, Georgia. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Christian Pennington Williams (A.J.), Brooks Pennington, IV (Cecily), Robert Pennington, Jr., Mary Lucile Pennington, Dan Pennington, Jr. (Courtney), Dustin Pennington, Ben "Trey" O'Callaghan, III and Jacquelyn O'Callaghan Salzman (Jesse). She also leaves six great-grandchildren, William D. Pennington, III, B. Maddox Pennington, V, Matthew Pennington, twins Charlotte and Chandler Williams and Rivers Mark Salzman.



The family requests no flowers but asks that memorials be made to Pennington United Methodist Church and Cemetery P.O. Box 141 Madison, GA 30650 or to your favorite charity.



A private burial will be held at Pennington United Methodist Church Cemetery.



A.E. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

