Pennington, Harley

PENNINGTON, Jr., Harley Lee Harley Lee Pennington, Jr., of Snellville, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Harley was born on August 21, 1936 in Adel Georgia. He attended Valdosta City Schools in Valdosta, Georgia; Valdosta State College and Georgia Institute of Technology. He worked as an Electrical Engineer with Consulting Engineers, primarily in forest product industry. He was a Licensed Electrical Contractor and operated a successful Electrical Contracting business. Harley was a member of Conyers First Methodist Church where he was in the Friendship Sunday School Class and the Chancel Choir. Harley wrote 6 hymns and 1 Easter Cantata. He also participated in the Ambassadors Program at the First UMC, making weekly visits to people who were homebound, people in nursing homes and hospitals. He served as a Volunteer Chaplain at Rockdale Medical Center and together with his wife, Janet, led a Sunday morning Bible Study and Worship Service at Morningside Assisted Living in Conyers. Harley was preceded in death by his parents, Harley Lee Pennington, Sr., and Mary Crafton Pennington; brother, Joseph Edward Pennington; sister, Rev. Doris Pennington Thompson. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Janet Zipperer Pennington; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Lee and Dawn Pennington of Douglasville, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Walk McMartin of Sun City, Arizona; sister, Vivian Pennington of Hendersonville, North Carolina, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held for the family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, 3594 Stone Mountain Hwy., Snellville, Georgia 30039. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations to Conyers First United Methodist Church, 921 N. Main Street, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

