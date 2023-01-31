Penn, Ojeda

Atlanta jazz artist and educator Ojeda Penn never stopped learning, teaching and sharing his love of music, musical history and philosophy. Penn died Jan. 25. He was 79.



"If you were to see his mastery of the keyboard, you'd be amazed by his agility," said Atlanta jazz vocalist Kathleen Bertrand, who used to sing with Penn. "He was ageless when it came to his musicianship."



"Ojeda was a kind and brilliant man," said Camille Love, head of the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs in Atlanta. Penn helped her find great musicians for the Atlanta Jazz Festival, she said, "and we endeavored to bring the best to Atlanta, going near and far, but Ojeda himself was one of the best."



Penn played the 2022 Atlanta Jazz Festival, "and we had some of the largest crowds we've ever had," Love said. "People were excited to get back out with their families, to share and to listen to musicians like Ojeda."



Dortch-Williamson Funeral and Cremation Services in Riverdale is handling arrangements.



