X
Dark Mode Toggle

Penn, Ojeda

Obituaries
12 hours ago

Atlanta jazz artist and educator Ojeda Penn never stopped learning, teaching and sharing his love of music, musical history and philosophy. Penn died Jan. 25. He was 79.

"If you were to see his mastery of the keyboard, you'd be amazed by his agility," said Atlanta jazz vocalist Kathleen Bertrand, who used to sing with Penn. "He was ageless when it came to his musicianship."

"Ojeda was a kind and brilliant man," said Camille Love, head of the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs in Atlanta. Penn helped her find great musicians for the Atlanta Jazz Festival, she said, "and we endeavored to bring the best to Atlanta, going near and far, but Ojeda himself was one of the best."

Penn played the 2022 Atlanta Jazz Festival, "and we had some of the largest crowds we've ever had," Love said. "People were excited to get back out with their families, to share and to listen to musicians like Ojeda."

Dortch-Williamson Funeral and Cremation Services in Riverdale is handling arrangements.

Read more about Ojeda Penn on ajc.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services

1410 Hwy 138 SW

Riverdale, GA

30296

https://www.dortchwilliamson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta in February1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts
5h ago

Credit: Brendall O'Banon/Texas A&M Athletics

Transfer Haynes King ‘just wants a chance’ at Georgia Tech QB job
21h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue Christian WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech
11h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue Christian WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech
11h ago

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Jane Fonda embraces female friendship in ‘80 for Brady,’ feels conflicted about the...
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Susan J Ross

Ojeda Penn, 79, Atlanta jazz musician, dies in accident
1h ago
Johnson, Gerald
12h ago
Taylor, May
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts
5h ago
It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top