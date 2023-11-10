Penn, Carlton

PENN, Deacon Carlton
Age 73, of College Park, GA, passed October 29, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12 PM, Shiloh Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
PENN, Deacon Carlton
Age 73, of College Park, GA, passed October 29, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12 PM, Shiloh Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral