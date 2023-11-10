Obituaries

Penn, Carlton

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

PENN, Deacon Carlton

Age 73, of College Park, GA, passed October 29, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12 PM, Shiloh Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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