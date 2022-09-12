ajc logo
X

Penelope, Barnett

ajc.com

Obituaries

BARNETT, Penelope

Penelope "Penny" Hollinshead Barnett, 86, of St. Simons Island, GA, passed on Friday, September 2, 2022. Ms. Barnett was born in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of the late Dr. Crawford F. Barnett, Jr. and Penelope Brown Barnett. She attended Northside High School in Atlanta and graduated with honors from Vanderbilt University, where she was also a member of Phi Beta Phi Sorority. She competed in the 1952 Olympic Trials for the 100-meter freestyle and served as an Olympic Hostess during the 1996 Summer Olympics Games held in Atlanta. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Native Atlantans Club. Up until her diagnosis of Alzheimer's, Penny was an active member of The Cathedral of St. Philips in Atlanta, GA, for which she served in numerous capacities throughout her life. She continued her theological studies both with the church and through Swanee, The University of the South.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Barnett; her sisters, Elizabeth Barnett Pritchard and Katherine Barnett O'Connor. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Crawford F. Barnett (Beth); cousins, Mary Lewis James (Wayne) and Joseph E. Brown (Jackie) of Atlanta; as well as seven nieces and nephews; numerous great-grandnieces and nephews, and many life-long friends.

Services to celebrate Penny's life will be held at a later date.

Her family greatly appreciates your thoughts and prayers. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter 8180, Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or to The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners 4h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
6h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
5h ago
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on July 26, 2022. A six-member jury with several alternates in Connecticut will begin hearing evidence, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, on how much Jones should pay the families, since he already has been found liable for damages to them. The trial is expected to last about four weeks. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

Credit: Briana Sanchez

Trial set to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case
1h ago
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on July 26, 2022. A six-member jury with several alternates in Connecticut will begin hearing evidence, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, on how much Jones should pay the families, since he already has been found liable for damages to them. The trial is expected to last about four weeks. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

Credit: Briana Sanchez

Trial set to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case
1h ago
Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sack Saints quarterback Jameis Winston for a loss on third down during the second quarter Sunday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Saints
5h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Darby, Walter
Wynn, Geraldine
2h ago
Leavelle, Barbara
2h ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
12h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
18h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top