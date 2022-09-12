Penelope, Barnett

BARNETT, Penelope



Penelope "Penny" Hollinshead Barnett, 86, of St. Simons Island, GA, passed on Friday, September 2, 2022. Ms. Barnett was born in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of the late Dr. Crawford F. Barnett, Jr. and Penelope Brown Barnett. She attended Northside High School in Atlanta and graduated with honors from Vanderbilt University, where she was also a member of Phi Beta Phi Sorority. She competed in the 1952 Olympic Trials for the 100-meter freestyle and served as an Olympic Hostess during the 1996 Summer Olympics Games held in Atlanta. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Native Atlantans Club. Up until her diagnosis of Alzheimer's, Penny was an active member of The Cathedral of St. Philips in Atlanta, GA, for which she served in numerous capacities throughout her life. She continued her theological studies both with the church and through Swanee, The University of the South.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Barnett; her sisters, Elizabeth Barnett Pritchard and Katherine Barnett O'Connor. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Crawford F. Barnett (Beth); cousins, Mary Lewis James (Wayne) and Joseph E. Brown (Jackie) of Atlanta; as well as seven nieces and nephews; numerous great-grandnieces and nephews, and many life-long friends.



Services to celebrate Penny's life will be held at a later date.



Her family greatly appreciates your thoughts and prayers. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter 8180, Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or to The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.

