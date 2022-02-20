Pendergrast, William

PENDERGRAST,



Dr. William J.



1919-2022



Atlanta Surgeon, Dr. William Jefferson Pendergrast Sr., M.D., age 102, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2022 at Pebblebrook Health Center, Stone Mountain, GA.



Bill was born in Atlanta to Ruth Hodnett Pendergrast and John Brittain Pendergrast Sr. on June 17, 1919. He grew up in Druid Hills on Oakdale Road and started school at Emory Elementary School. He attended Druid Hills High School and Emory University graduating in 1940 with a B.S. in Chemistry. Bill attended Emory University School of Medicine graduating with an M.D. degree in March, 1943. During WWII he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Medical Administrative Corps. He started his medical career as an Intern at Grady Memorial Hospital in 1943, and completed his Surgical Residency at Steiner Cancer Clinic from 1944-1945. In 1945 he married his beloved wife Martha Aiken Pendergrast. He went on to be Chief Surgical Resident at Crawford Long Hospital. From 1947-1955 he practiced surgery with Calvin Stewart, M.D. During the Korean War, he served his country at the National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD. From 1956 thru 1994 he practiced General Surgery with a specialty in Oncology at his office in the Doctor's Building on Peachtree Street. Bill retired from his surgical practice in 1994 and started a second career working in the Regional Medical Office of the Social Security Administration, retiring in 2004.



Bill was a member of the Medical Association of Atlanta, The Medical Association of Georgia, the American Medical Association, the American Board of Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He made numerous contributions to medical and surgical literature. Bill and Martha were founders and Charter Members of Shallowford Presbyterian Church, Atlanta. He served as both Deacon and Elder of the Church. He was a supporter of the Brevard Music Center, Brevard, NC. The Sr. Concertmaster Chair at Brevard is named for Bill and his wife Martha and they received the Distinguished Service Award in 2013. They were honored with the establishment of the Pendergrast Family Pops concert that is held annually on the 4th of July.



Bill was friend to many. He possessed a warm smile and a charming wit. He was an avid tennis player encouraging his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to enjoy the sport. He loved spending time in the garden tending his roses and his bountiful vegetable garden. He was a singer of songs and a reader of poetry. His voluminous memory for poems, verses, and songs was sharp until his death. Bill met Robert Frost in 1945 and could charm his grandchildren by quoting verbatim many Frost poems. As Doctor of the East Stands for Georgia Tech Football for over ten years, he was a Yellow Jacket fan and supporter. He was a devoted husband of 56 years to his wife Martha until her death in 2002. He was committed to the education and success of his 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He was equally proud of his exceptional 19 nieces and nephews whom he considered his own.



Bill is survived by son Jeff Pendergrast (Mary Ellen), daughter Martha Coursey (Walter), son David Pendergrast (Patti), and son Walter Pendergrast (Donna). He is survived by grandchildren Ann C. Gorrie (Jason), Cabell Coursey (Tisha), Max Coursey (Jenny), Diana P. Burk (John), Julie P. Berry (Greg), Joe Pendergrast (Courtney), Chad Pendergrast, Thomas Pendergrast, Emily P. Taylor (John) and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife Martha Aiken Pendergrast, parents Ruth Hodnett Pendergrast and John Brittain Pendergrast, Sr. and by his three brothers and their wives, Ambrose H. Pendergrast (Helen), John Brittain Pendergrast, Jr. (Nan), Robert A. Pendergrast (Libba), and grandson Matthew D. Pendergrast.



A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Monday, March 7, 2022, at Shallowford Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Anna George Traynham officiating. Arrangements by H.M. Patterson.



Memorials may be given to The Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Ln., Brevard, NC. 28712 or Shallowford Presbyterian Church 2375 Shallowford Rd. N.E., Atlanta, GA 30345

