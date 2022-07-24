PENCE, Alice



Alice Huffman Pence, age 82, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia after a long battle with an illness. She was born November 21, 1939 to Wiley and Henrietta Huffman in Harrisonburg, Virginia.



Alice had been a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for over 20 years until she moved back to Atlanta in 2022 to be closer to her family. She loved the Lord and was a member of Good News United Methodist Church in Florida where she was involved in serving the community for many years. Prior to that she lived in Stone Mountain, Georgia for 20 years where she was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. She was married to the love of her life, Lester Marshall Pence for almost 60 years before he passed away in 2017. They were blessed with 3 loving daughters; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. While raising her children, Alice obtained her bachelors degree from Georgia State University and proceeded to complete law school in Atlanta while working as a paralegal. She had a passion for a good education and was known to enjoy debating around the dinner table.



Alice devoted her life to caring for the people she loved and surrounded herself with her family and her Boston Terriers.The happiest times for her were when her grandchildren came to visit in Florida when she could spoil them with pancakes, hugs, and lots of love. She had a passion for nature and traveled much of the country sightseeing and visiting family. She was a beautiful person inside and out and would always find the best in people. She was kind and appreciative of all those whose paths she crossed and made everyone she touched feel special. She had a laugh that would light up the room and always found a smile even in tough situations.



Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; her parents, Wiley and Henrietta; her sisters, Janet and Marcia; and her brother, Charles.



She is survived by three daughters, Lisa Byers; and husband, Mike of Hot Springs, Arkansas; Donna Cartee and husband, Jim of Atlanta, Georgia; and Laura Weakland and husband, Ken of South Lyon, Michigan; her sister, Nancy Early; her sister, Libbie Armstrong and husband Wayne; and her sister, Susan Kirtley and husband, Doug; and her sister-in-law, Deanna Gochenour; her 8 grandchildren, Joe Byers and wife Megan, Caleb Byers and wife, Ashley, Justin Cartee and wife Jennifer, Christina Sanford and husband, Stuart, Jack Cartee, Ashlea Fortune and husband Blake, Jacob and Brent Weakland; and 8 great grandchildren, Katelyn Byers, Paxton Byers, Emory Byers, Lennox Byers, Hollis Mae Byers, Dash Sanford, Jackson Cartee and Ella Cartee.



A Celebration of Life is planned for September 17 in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida with more details to follow.



She will be deeply missed by her family who loved her tremendously and remembered for her kind and gentle heart.



