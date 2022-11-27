PELKY, Thomas Louis "Tom"



Thomas "Tom" Louis Pelky, age 58, of Cumming, GA, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 21, 2022. Tom was born on Jan. 21, 1964, in Lowell, MA, where he lived for 8 years. He then moved with his family to Hapeville, GA, where his dad was transferred by Eastern Airlines. Tom graduated from Hapeville High School, Class of 1982, where he played football, baseball, and his best sport, basketball. Tom went on to graduate from UGA with a degree in early childhood education. He then obtained his Master's Degree from West Georgia. Tom worked for 10 years at Inner Harbour Treatment Center. In 1999, he became a valued counselor for 23 years at Otwell Middle School. He was a role model to many. He started the Otwell Peer Buddies Program, ran the International Club, and led the REACH Scholarship initiative and bragged that Otwell always had the most REACH scholar winners every year. His passion was helping students reach their full potential and preparing them for success in high school. He coached girls' basketball, powder puff football, and was a long-time Jesse's House Girls Shelter board member. He was loved by his family, his students, the staff, and he touched the hearts of everyone in his community. Tom has often been referred to as "Otwell's National Treasure."



Tom married the love of his life, Dayna Forbis, in 1993. They adopted the apple-of-his- eye "Abby" in 2005.



Tom was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Carol Pelky. He is survived by his wife, Dayna; and daughter, Abby, of Cumming, GA; brother, Randy (Anna) Pelky of Sharpsburg, GA and sisters, Cheryl Kelley of Hapeville, GA; Kristi (Adam) Mundt of Newnan, GA; brother-in-law, Rusty Forbis of Atlanta, GA; nephews, Joe (Heather) Kelley, Steven Pelky, Carson and Davis Mundt; niece, Christina Pelky; and great-niece, Ellianna Kelley.



Tom was known for his corny poems, dance moves, his love for the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons, and his family. He also loved the ocean, boating, and traveling.



Visitation for family and friends is from 1 PM to 2 PM with a memorial service following at 2 PM on Sunday, Nov. 27, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming, GA.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Jesse's House in Cumming, GA, or The Place of Forsyth County Food Pantry.



