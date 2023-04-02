PEERY, Lidie



Lidie Jones Peery, age 93, passed away at Broad Creek Nursing Center, Hilton Head Island, SC on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was born on October 16, 1929, in Byhalia, MS. Lidie graduated from Central High School in Memphis, TN in 1946, and from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) in 1950. While at Ole Miss, Lidie was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority.



During her college years, Lidie enjoyed visiting her Aunt Minnie Pitchford in Tazewell, VA. It was in Tazewell that she met the love of her life and husband of 71 years, Charles Robert (Bob) Peery. After marrying in 1952, Lidie and Bob had two children, Lisa Anne Peery (Humphries) and Robert Briggs Peery. Despite never learning to swim, Lidie actively participated for years in Bob's yachting hobby accompanying him on a great many boating excursions up and down the waters and tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay for days, and sometimes weeks, on end. These trips became a testament to her love, courage, and devotion. In homage to Lidie's Mississippi roots, Bob named each of his boats the "Delta Queen" (I, II, and III). Together they weathered many a rough sea on the boat, and a few off, serving as great life mentors for all who knew them… but especially their children. Lidie will be remembered for countless things, but especially for her love and promotion of family traditions and vacations, her jubilant sense of humor and laugh, a glass of good Chardonnay at the end of the day, and her recipes for what the grandchildren refer to as "Gran Rolls" and "Gran Cake". Lidie is survived by her husband, Charles Robert (Bob) Peery, of Hilton Head Island, SC; daughter, Lisa Anne (Humphries) and her husband, Greg, of Beaufort, SC; son, Robert Briggs Peery and his wife, Reta, of Atlanta GA; brother, Briggs Howard Jones and his wife, Betty, of Hilton Head Island, SC; and grandchildren, Hayley Humphries Roberts (Ross) of New Orleans, LA, Charlie Lewry Humphries of Melbourne, FL, Briggs Cooper Peery (Lucero), of New York City, NY, Eleanor Jordan Peery, Brooklyn, NY; as well as great-grandchildren, Hill Gregory Roberts and Lidie Faye Roberts of New Orleans, LA.



Lidie was preceded in death by her father, Otto Briggs Jones; mother, Mary Howard Jones; and sister, Erin Jones.



A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date in Tazewell, VA. The family would like to send special thanks for their compassion and kindness during this difficult time to the nurses and staff of Broad Creek Nursing Center, Hospice of the Low Country (including Chaplain Charlie there), and the managers and caregivers of Right at Home of Bluffton, SC. In lieu of flowers, if so inclined, the family would ask that any donations be made in honor of Lidie Jones Peery to the Hospice of the Low Country, https://hospicecarelc.org or via mail to P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910. www.keithfuneral.com

