PEEL, Brenda



Brenda Lewis Peel, age 80, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2022. Brenda was born June 29, 1941 in Knoxville, Tennessee. In the spring of 1964, she became a pioneer who paved the way for others as the first African-American to earn a degree from the University of Tennessee, breaking barriers at the height of the civil rights movement. In November 2021, Brenda was recognized for her courage and perseverance with the dedication of a Galleria named in her honor in the library. A plaque detailing her story now holds a place in the Brenda Lewis Peel Galleria.



Her Celebration of Life Services for Brenda L. Peel will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Rev. Dr. Cecelya A. Taylor, officiating. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority ceremony starting at 10:00 AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the at Chapel at 10:30 AM.



She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Daniel R. Peel. She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Joseph (Tram) Michael, III, Dana (Kenneth, Sr.) Peel Dudley; grandchildren, Kenneth, Jr., Bryce, Daniel, and Julia Dudley, Washington, DC; Brendan Michael, Atlanta, GA; brother and sisters, Dr. Aldorothy L. Wright, Nashville, TN; Dr. James (Joanna) Lewis, Philadelphia, PA and a host of beloved family and friends.



Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing



www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers



