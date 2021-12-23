PEEK, Evelyn



Mrs. Evelyn Peek of Union City passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Joseph Robert Peek and is survived by her daughter, Pam McClain and her husband Ricky of Sharpsburg; grandchildren, Joseph McClain and his wife Jacqueline; Hannah Hildebrand and her husband Joey; great grandchildren, Anna Catherine McClain; Lainey Mae McClain; Landon Hildebrand and Sophia Hildebrand; sisters-in-law, Hilda Cochran; Alice Barge; Linda Harris and her husband Monty; Tootsie Peek; Mary Ann Peek; Barbara Peek; brother-in-law, Ned Peek and his wife Janice; special friends, Dr. and Mrs. William Nunez; Mr. and Mrs. Andy Armstrong and Dawn Kinzer.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Fairburn City Cemetery. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Monday, December 27, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



