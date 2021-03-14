PEDONTI, Jeannine Marie Madeleine



Jeannine Marie Madeleine Pedonti, 96, passed away on Sunday the 14th of February at her apartment at Towne Club Windermere, Cumming, GA surrounded by her daughter Claudine, son-in-law Ross, and friend Norie. Jeannine was born on May 22th, 1924 to Louis Marie Béguin and Andrée Désirée Avronsart Béguin in Paris, France where she spent her childhood and lived through the Nazi occupation with her parents and family.



Jeannine was predeceased by her husband Charles E Pedonti and sister Gillette Guyomar.



Jeannine is survived by her son Patrick (Pamela) of Boca Grande FL; daughter Claudine (Ross) Horrocks of Cumming GA; her beloved grandchildren, Victoria (Matt Mills) of Malden MA, Madeleine (Michael) Peaslee of Malden MA, Taedra of New York NY, and Ian Horrocks of Atlanta GA,. They all loved their Mamie.



Jeannine met her husband, Charles E. Pedonti, an American G.I., on May 8th 1945, VE Day, in Paris. He was assigned to the U.S Embassy. They married 6 years later and after he joined the State Department. They travelled and lived in 11 countries on 4 continents. She especially loved Jerusalem and West Africa. They were happily married for 62 years. Jeannine taught French for the State Department and later for Inlingua and Berlitz when Charlie retired. She enjoyed entertaining, bridge, swimming and tennis. When they retired to Alpharetta GA in 1986, they joined the Atlanta/Cotonou Sister City Committee and started an International Club where couples took turns hosting dinner get-togethers featuring international foods. She loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed.



Memorial service will be held at her interment at Arlington National Cemetery, date and time to be determined.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Feeding America: https://secure.feedingamerica.org/site/Donation2?df_id=25997&25997.donation=form1



…or mailed to the following address. A note should be attached specifying who this in memory of and the notification party.



Feeding America P.O. Box 96749 Washington, D.C. 20090-6749



