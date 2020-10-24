PEAVY, Cornelia M. "Connie"



Cornelia (Connie) M. Peavy, age 82, of Tucker, died Sunday October 18, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. A native of Roberta, GA, Connie could best be described as a true Southern lady with a deep faith in God. She had the sweetest demeanor which made her a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. Connie took pride in her appearance, so she was as beautiful outside as she was inside. She also had a talent for playing the piano and cooking amazing Southern cuisine. During her life, she worked off and on as a secretary, her longest tenure being 15 years at Securevest. In her latter years, Connie especially enjoyed volunteering at the Carter Presidential Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Peavy, parents, Milton and Louise Murphey, and sister, Shirley Dowd. Survivors include sons, Jimmy Peavy (Kitty), White Plains, Jeff Peavy, Tucker, John Peavy (Christy), Snellville, siblings, Sheila Satcher, Greensboro, Debbie Kamer, Cincinnati, Milton Murphey, Las Vegas, and eight grandchildren as well as four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday November 14, 2020 at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with visitation prior to the memorial at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com.



