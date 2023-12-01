PEASE, Clarice
Age 75, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 22, 2023. Funeral Service Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 2 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
PEASE, Clarice
Age 75, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 22, 2023. Funeral Service Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 2 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral