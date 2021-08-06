PEARSON, Randall M.



Randall M. "Randy" Pearson, age 63, of Gainesville, GA passed away August 1, 2021. He was born in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on September 13, 1959.



Randy was a selfless individual who cherished time with family and friends. He enjoyed entertaining loved ones at the lake including serving as the chef / grillmaster at family celebrations or taking everyone out on the lake for an afternoon boat ride. Additionally, he loved introducing and treating others to new experiences. Friends and family could always count on Randy's generous spirit. Randy's heart was always in the right place.



He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Woosnam, step-father Phil Woosnam, and father Eddie Pearson, as well as, his brother Rick Pearson.



Randy is survived by the "love of his life", Terri S. Pearson. Randy and Terri were happily married for over 33 years.



He is also survived by stepsister Valerie Bridges and stepbrother David Woosnam; his sisters-in-law Susan Pearson, Rhonda Whitley, Shao Mei Spidell and brothers-in-law Gary Spidell and John Whitley.



Nieces and nephews include: Cole and Luke Pearson, Carleigh Pearson Haney, Betsy Rowe, Jake Quicksall, Sean Spidell and great nieces and nephews Hadley and Lars Rowe and Abigail and Allie Quicksall.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 7, at 12:00 PM at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.



