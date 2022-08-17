PEARL, Karl



Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 10:12 AM at Hoosier United Methodist Church 2545 Benjamin E Mays Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30311. Visitation will be TODAY 12 noon - 6:00 PM; Family hour 4:00pm-6:00pm at Grissom-Clark F.H. 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com

