PEARCE, Sandra



Sandra Benton Holden Pearce went to be with her Heavenly Father, passing away peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2023. She was born July 16, 1936, to Arthur S. Benton and Lila Stanley Benton in Atlanta, GA. She graduated from North Fulton High School and she attended Georgia State College. She was married for 33 years to Frank A. Holden, Jr., and for 17 years to Dr. T. Elder Pearce.



She found the most joy in life spending time with her loving family. She was Mom to many: nieces and nephews, friends of her daughters, and family friends. She was Anmama to her grandkids' generation, and to all of their friends as well. She is survived by her three daughters, Gail Holden Hilburn, Alexandra Grace Givens, and Frances Benton Tutt. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rand Hilburn, Abby Tredway, Claire Huck, Lila Givens, Lexie Givens, and Leigh Givens; as well as seven great-grandchildren.



Sandra had a sharp mind and a witty sense of humor. As a woman of great faith, she loved to help others and was always generous with her time and resources. She was an active member of her church, an avid reader, and loved to watch and feed the birds; hummingbirds were her favorite. She loved the water, and was a competitive swimmer in her youth. Family vacations were always centered around the water: summers at Lake Rabun, boating at Carters Lake, or swimming in the ocean.



Sandra raised a paraplegic daughter, giving her independence. She worked in a medical office and then the operating room with her late husband, Dr. T. Elder Pearce. She retired to the mountains in Ellijay, and enjoyed time in the garden, on the lake, and with grandkids and great-grandkids as often as possible.



A celebration of Sandra's life will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Hope Lutheran Church, where she was a longtime member, located at 3295 Old Hwy 5 S., Ellijay, GA, beginning with family and friends gathering at 2:00 PM, a 3:00 PM memorial service, led by Pastor Dave Smedley, and concluding with a reception at the church immediately following the service. The Memorial Service will be available via Zoom, which can be accessed on the church's website at www.hopeonthehill.church.



In celebration of Mom's life, her three daughters have each chosen their favorite charity: Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (https://sccf.org), North Georgia Mountain Crisis Network (https://ngmcn.com) and Disabled American Veterans (https://www.dav.org/).



Bernhardt Funeral Home of Ellijay is in charge of the arrangements.



