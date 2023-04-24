Pearce, Robert C.

PEARCE, Jr., Robert



Robert C. Pearce, Jr., age 76, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023. He was born October 20, 1946, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Robert C. Pearce, Sr. and Margaret Bubbico Bolden. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked for many years with Walmart, as a store manager. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Tommy Bolden. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister, Nancy Grossman; brother, Lott Bolden; and cousin, James Clark. Graveside Services were conducted Thursday, April 20, 2023, from the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, with Pastor Earl Randall officiating. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

