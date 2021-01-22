PEARCE, Nancy Sawyer Simonsen



On January 7, 2021, Nancy Sawyer Simonsen Pearce, passed away peacefully at the age of 91.



Nancy was born in Bernardsville, New Jersey on September 2, 1929, to the late Clare and Estelle Simonsen. Nancy moved to Atlanta as a young adult where she met her former spouse Dr. Tillman Elder Pearce, Jr. They had two children who were the love of her life. In addition to raising her two children, Nancy loved antiques and was the proprietor of the antique shop, La Petite Gallerie, located in Buckhead.



Nancy's children and grandchildren were the essence of her life. She enjoyed caring for and entertaining her grandkids at her house for a weekend or for a summer. They fondly remember her love, her delicious cooking, her love of back scratches, and visits to thrift stores. As an eclectic hostess ahead of her time, she opened her home and heart to family, friends, and the not so occasional eccentric.



Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Clare, her mother, Estelle, and her sister, Judith Emerick. She is survived by her two children, Tillman Elder Pearce, III (his partner Gayle) and Elizabeth Pearce Stephens (Michael) , her five grandchildren, Marc-Elder Pearce, Paul-Emile Pearce, Valentine-Marie Pearce, Caroline Stephens Hagenau (Kyle) and Amanda Stephens Purcell (Kyle), and her nephews, Robert Emerick and David Emerick. Nancy is also survived by her dearest friend, Janice Carter.



Nancy was a lifelong Episcopalian and member of The Cathedral of St. Philip for over 50 years and who lived her faith in loyalty and love.



The family will have a private interment at the Memorial Gardens at The Cathedral of St. Philip. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Nancy will always be remembered for her love of animals, especially cats. Memorials to her can be sent to the Atlanta Humane Society.





