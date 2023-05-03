X

Pearce, Mary

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PEARCE, Mary

Mary Ward Pearce, 87, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Beulah and Earl Ward; her loving husband of 53 years, Dr. Jim Pearce, in 2013; and her son, Kipp Pearce, in 2004. She is survived by her son, Ward Pearce; and her grandson, Aidan. Mary earned her Bachelor's degree from Valdosta State University and received her Master's degree from Mercer University. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and educator. She was a retired teacher and librarian from DeKalb County School System.

A funeral service will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons in Decatur on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2 PM. Burial will be on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1 PM in Iron City, GA. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Thursday at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America.

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

