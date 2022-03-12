PEARCE, Carolyn



Carolyn Waits Pearce, 85, passed away on February 25, 2022. An Atlanta native, she graduated from Sylvan Hills High School and began her career working with the Coca-Cola Company. It was there that Carolyn met her first husband, Bill Duncan, an Art Director at Coca-Cola USA, and they had two children, David and Karen.



Carolyn and Bill were eventually divorced, and Carolyn married Tom Pearce who was her husband until his death in 2010. Carolyn and Tom lived in Buckhead where she worked for McGee & Oxford law firm until her retirement in 2007.



Carolyn was an avid reader who loved music. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Connie Evans (Don) of Cartersville, GA, son David Duncan (Kristen) of Atlanta, GA, her daughter Karen (Duncan) Sawyer of Woodstock, GA, her stepdaughter Alyson (Pearce) Griffith of Texas, and her stepson Andrew Pearce (Jill) of South Carolina. Carolyn is also survived by her grandchildren David Sawyer, Jack Sawyer, and Madigan Duncan, her step-grandchildren Mason Pearce, Adam Pearce, Ryan Griffith, and Morgan Griffith, and three great-grandchildren Everett, Max, and Henry Sawyer.



A memorial service celebrating Carolyn's life is being planned for April in Cartersville, GA.

