1 hour ago

PEAK, Georgia

Mrs. Georgia Peak of East Point passed away December 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Peak, Sr. and son, William H. "Billy" Peak, Jr. Georgia is survived by her daughters, Bari Kerr and her husband Doug of Senoia; Lynn Norman of Conyers; Joyce Peak of Covington; stepson, Troy Peak; grandchildren, Pam Eggli and her husband, John; Paige Whitaker; Jack D. "Jay" Leathers, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Robin Carr and her husband, Scott; Alex Whitaker and Austin Whitaker; Lauren Leathers; Jack D. Leathers, III; Luke Leathers and Mia Leathers; great-great-grandchildren, Ayden and Atlas Leathers; nieces and nephews, Nancy Roemer; Cheryl Brown; Clestele Robertson; David Payton and Carl Payton and many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 2 o'clock at Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church, 1150 Jefferson Ave, East Point, GA 30344 with Rev. Darwin Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

