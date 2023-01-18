PEAGLER, Patricia McDuffie "Patti"



Patricia "Patty" McDuffie Peagler left the bonds of this earth to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 14, 2023 after a multi-year battle with brain cancer. During this time, she displayed an indomitable spirit of love, joy, and peace. She remained positive throughout the many procedures and treatments and was an encouragement to all. She will forever be in our hearts. Patty was born in Atlanta, on March 9, 1959, to the late George and Cortez McDuffie. She graduated from Mount Vernon Christian Academy. In 1982, she graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.S. in Education. It was at UGA that she met and fell in love with Chip, whose South Georgia charm won her over, and they were married for 38 years. She taught briefly at The Lovett School before teaching at Fulton County Schools for 20 years. She taught first grade at Alpharetta Elementary and loved keeping up with her students as they became adults and had their own families. She made many lifelong friends there and cherished her time as a teacher. Patty loved being a mother to her three children and created a loving family environment. She was blessed with a contagious sense of humor that she always carried in life and into her first-grade classroom. She was active in church, volunteered as a court appointed special advocate (CASA) for minors in Forsyth County, and loved the opportunity to give back. Later in life she started a book club and participated in Bible Study Fellowship. After her cancer diagnosis, Patty was passionate about telling her miraculous story of surviving the car crash that revealed her brain cancer. No one was seriously hurt despite her losing consciousness while driving in downtown Alpharetta. She would tell people to love the Lord with all your heart, mind, and soul because you never know when you will need Him to take the wheel! Patty is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Chip; as well as her three children, Emily (Steve) Wilson, Chad (Amanda) Peagler, and Grant Peagler; and two grandchildren, Henry Peagler and Hunter Wilson. She is also survived by a sister, Peggy Shepherd; and a nephew, Wesley. Her brother, Michael McDuffie, predeceased her. Please join us in a Celebration of her Life on Friday, January 20, at 11:00 AM, at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 19, from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.



