ajc logo
X

Peagler, Patricia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PEAGLER, Patricia McDuffie "Patti"

Patricia "Patty" McDuffie Peagler left the bonds of this earth to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 14, 2023 after a multi-year battle with brain cancer. During this time, she displayed an indomitable spirit of love, joy, and peace. She remained positive throughout the many procedures and treatments and was an encouragement to all. She will forever be in our hearts. Patty was born in Atlanta, on March 9, 1959, to the late George and Cortez McDuffie. She graduated from Mount Vernon Christian Academy. In 1982, she graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.S. in Education. It was at UGA that she met and fell in love with Chip, whose South Georgia charm won her over, and they were married for 38 years. She taught briefly at The Lovett School before teaching at Fulton County Schools for 20 years. She taught first grade at Alpharetta Elementary and loved keeping up with her students as they became adults and had their own families. She made many lifelong friends there and cherished her time as a teacher. Patty loved being a mother to her three children and created a loving family environment. She was blessed with a contagious sense of humor that she always carried in life and into her first-grade classroom. She was active in church, volunteered as a court appointed special advocate (CASA) for minors in Forsyth County, and loved the opportunity to give back. Later in life she started a book club and participated in Bible Study Fellowship. After her cancer diagnosis, Patty was passionate about telling her miraculous story of surviving the car crash that revealed her brain cancer. No one was seriously hurt despite her losing consciousness while driving in downtown Alpharetta. She would tell people to love the Lord with all your heart, mind, and soul because you never know when you will need Him to take the wheel! Patty is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Chip; as well as her three children, Emily (Steve) Wilson, Chad (Amanda) Peagler, and Grant Peagler; and two grandchildren, Henry Peagler and Hunter Wilson. She is also survived by a sister, Peggy Shepherd; and a nephew, Wesley. Her brother, Michael McDuffie, predeceased her. Please join us in a Celebration of her Life on Friday, January 20, at 11:00 AM, at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 19, from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Police: ‘Speed a factor’ in fatal crash involving Georgia football players, staff8h ago

Credit: Jordan James

Memphis officials promise release of video of man's arrest
9h ago

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
8h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Jury mostly backs police sued by soldier over a traffic stop
7h ago
The Latest

Giles, Diane
1h ago
Boykin, Leonard
1h ago
Byars, William
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
17h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top