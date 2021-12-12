Peacock, Louisa

PEACOCK (DAVIS), Louisa



Louisa McCrary Davis Peacock passed away on December 4th, 2021, after a brief illness. Louisa was born May 18th, 1932, in Decatur Georgia where she lived all of her life except for a short period in Alexandria, VA in the 1950s. Louisa was the only child of Robert Franklin Davis and Louisa McCrary Davis. She graduated from Decatur Girls High School and attended Wesleyan Conservatory before marrying William "Bill" Luther Peacock, Jr. on February 10, 1951. Louisa was an incredible artist, seamstress, decorator, historian, and cook with a generous spirit and a quick sense of humor. She and Bill had many special longtime Decatur friends as well as friends from their sailing days at Lake Lanier and their trips to St. Simons Island. Louisa loved her time at St. Simons, trips often shared with family. Louisa was a true friend to many—including neighbors at Leafmore Forest and Clairmont Place, fellow church members, and staff of her favorite restaurants and businesses. Bill and Louisa attended Decatur Presbyterian Church; but later in life, Louisa joined Oak Grove United Methodist Church where she made many friends and was actively involved in her Covenant Group until her death. Most important to Louisa was her family, in particular her three grandsons. She was a committed daughter, daughter-in-law, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was privileged to have Louisa or "Granny" as their family matriarch. Louisa was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Claire Peacock, and grandson, Christian Cain. She is survived by her son Davis Peacock and wife Denise, grandsons Reid Peacock and wife Catherine and Gabriel Peacock and fiancé Lauren Davidson, son-in law Jim Cain and partner Lynn Peterson, and great-grandchildren Riley Cain Altiere, Xander Cain, Huxley Peacock, and Josie Peacock. Each of these survivors and friends will miss and forever remember this remarkable woman. A celebration of Louisa's life will be held on Friday, December 17th at 2:30 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur 30033 with the Rev. Dr. Amy Morgan and the Rev. Mary Lou Gilbert officiating. A reception will follow at Leafmore-Creek Park Clubhouse, 1373 Altamont Drive, Decatur 30033. Masks are required for both events. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Wellroot Family Services (formerly the United Methodist Children's Home), 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 400, Tucker GA 30084 or to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, address above. Arrangements provided by Cremation Society of Georgia.

