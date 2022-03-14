Peace, Charles

PEACE Jr., Charles Webster "Charlie"



Charles "Charlie" Webster Peace Jr., age 99, of Duluth, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Oaks of Braselton surrounded by his loving family.



Funeral services for Charlie will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Chaplain Carl Fisher and Dr. Scott Downing officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather with friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM.



Charlie was born July 10, 1922 in Porterville, California to the late Charles Webster Peace Sr. and the Bertie Bell Herd Peace; also preceding Charlie in death was his first wife and first love of his life of 36 years, whom passed in 1991, Lucy Creswell; as well as five brothers and four sisters.



Charlie grew up in a large farm family in Meigs County, TN; served as a Naval aviator in the Pacific Theater in WWII; was a career executive with the Burroughs Corporation; and a faithful member of First Baptist Church Atlanta for 42 years. His passions were family gatherings with all the children and grandchildren, teaching Sunday School, playing golf, and tending a garden.



Charlie is survived by the love of his life of 27 years, Maxine Peace; son, Charles Webster Peace III and wife Lily; daughters, Lisa Peace Fisher and husband Carl, Angela Gray, and Kristen Lashbrook and husband Rick; cherished grandchildren, Travis Fisher and wife Amy, Hannah Fisher, Chloe Fisher, Max McWaters, Korbahn Peace and wife Elizabeth, and Gabriel Kellerman; sister, Joyce Pardue George; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Atlanta in loving memory of "Charles "Charlie" Webster Peace Jr".



