Peabody, Simon

PEABODY, Jr., Simon Walton



Simon Walton Peabody, Jr, was born January 24, 1938, in Decatur, the first of five sons born to Walton and Louise Peabody. He was an Eagle Scout while at Decatur High School, and graduated from Emory University in 1960, majoring in Philosophy and History. He joined Sigma Chi and remained an active member for the rest of his life.



He was an ordained minister in the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, serving various congregations throughout north Georgia. He left the church for a master's degree in diplomatic history from the University of Denver, followed by several years studying for a PhD in diplomatic history at the University of Maryland. He settled into a teaching career at three private secondary schools in Georgia and South Carolina.



In 1993, he returned to seminary at University of the South for ordination as an Episcopal priest. He served on faculty and as resident chaplain at the Church Farm School in Exton, Pennsylvania, for 12 years.



He was a man of many interests. He enjoyed sailing, chartering yachts in the West Indies, Chesapeake Bay, and the Bahamas. He travelled extensively in Europe, leading a youth group on a six-week trip in 1969. He was an accomplished architect, having designed and built houses in north Georgia, on St Simons Island, and in Dahlonega, Georgia.



Walton is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jackie Peabody; their two boys, Hitch and Daniel, and their families. He was interred at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Dahlonega on February 23, 2023.

