Payton, Dorothy

PAYTON (NELL), Dorothy



Funeral Service for Mrs. Dorothy Nell Payton will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Fairfield Baptist Church 6133 Redan Rd. Lithonia at 11:00 A.M. Private Interment. Visitation will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 4:00 P.M until 6:00 P.M. Professional Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St. Lithonia.



770 482-2358.



