X

Payton, Dorothy

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PAYTON (NELL), Dorothy

Funeral Service for Mrs. Dorothy Nell Payton will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Fairfield Baptist Church 6133 Redan Rd. Lithonia at 11:00 A.M. Private Interment. Visitation will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 4:00 P.M until 6:00 P.M. Professional Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St. Lithonia.

770 482-2358.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Inc.

6861 Main Street

Lithonia, GA

30058

https://tricitiesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.