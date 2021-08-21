PAYNE, Robert Jack



Robert Jack Payne, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021; after suffering a long illness of vascular disease. Known as Bobby Jack, RJ, Robert, or Bob; he was a man of integrity, honor, humor, and loyalty.



He was born in DeKalb County, GA and graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School. He served proudly in the US Air Force, stationed at Walker AF Base in Roswell, New Mexico - the last USAF Strategic Air Command base. This is where he met his wife of 62 years Flora Jeanne Morro Payne.



After having their daughter, Elizabeth Anne "Libby", and being honorably discharged, they moved home to Georgia where they had their sons - Jonathan Bradford, Brian Winston and Barry Andrew. They made their home in Lake City, Georgia for more than 58 years. During this time he achieved one of his greatest dreams, owning a small "Patch" of land just outside Madison, Georgia in Apalachee. At "The Patch" he raised Brangus cattle for 30 years; until his illness forced him to sell the property.



He was preceded in death by his parents John Wesley Payne, Sr. and Enid Kate Cook Payne, one son, Jonathan Bradford Payne, his siblings and their spouses, Nannie Kate (Payne) and Joe M. Thompson, Tommy Cleveland and Eiko (Maru) Payne, Nellie Jo (Payne) and Richard Folds.



He is blessed to be survived by his wife, Flora, of Lake City, his daughter Libby and her husband Robert S. Wyzykowski, Jr., of Lilburn, sons Brian and Barry, both of Lake City. His Grandchildren Robert Austin Payne-Jones and Brie Lyons (Larkin), of Boca Raton, FL, Bradford Payne Wyzykowski, US Navy, Jordan Leigh Payne, Ellenwood, Madison Grace Payne and Devlin Jackson Payne, of Lawrenceville. His great-grandchildren Georgia Larkin Payne-Jones and Scout Austin Payne-Jones. He is also survived by his brother John Wesley Payne, Jr. and his wife Nancy Jo (Childs) and an aunt, Elizabeth (Cook) Lewis and William Lewis. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Georgia, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.



His funeral will take place Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11 AM in the chapel of A. S. Turner & Sons. Visitation will be Sunday, August 22, 2021, between 4 and 6 PM at the funeral home.

