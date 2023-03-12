X
Payne, Richard

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PAYNE, Sr., Richard

Richard Lynne Payne Sr., 88, of Sharpsburg, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2023. He passed at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a Seabee during the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Military Honors ceremony will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, GA 30114.

A Celebration of Life gathering remembering Richard "Gramps" Payne will be held at the home of Richard and Hazel Payne, 64 Marcella Avenue, Sharpsburg, GA 30277, on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 2 PM to 5 PM with a small ceremony to be held at 3 PM.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a donation in Richard's name to the Masonic Home of Georgia, Endowment Fund, 1417 Nottingham Drive, Macon, GA 31207 or Veterans of Foreign Wars at www.vfw.org/HelpOurHeroes, 888.VFW.GIVE (833.839.4483).

