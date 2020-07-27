PAYNE, Ralph Ralph Maxwell Payne, 94 of Greensboro, NC (formerly of Atlanta, GA) passed away peacefully at The Elms, Abbotswood at Irving Park on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Rome, GA, "a Christmas baby", he was the son of the late Lawsha L. and Annis J. Payne. Ralph was married to his love, Nell I. Payne, also of Rome, GA, for 32 years. He was a graduate of Rome Boys High School and Emory University and served as a meteorologist with the US Navy during World War II. In the mid-1950's he was news editor of the Rome News-Tribune. In 1989 he retired after a 33-year career in the public relations organizations of Bell South and AT&T. Mr. Payne was a member and former president of the Society of the Cincinnati in the State of Georgia and member of the Society of Colonial Wars, Sigma Chi Fraternity and the Episcopal Church. Survivors include his daughter-in-law, C.C. "Sandy" Hurt; his granddaughter, Hallie G. Payne and her husband David Goldsmith; and two great-granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nell I. Payne; his son, Robert I. Payne; two sisters, Nathelia P. Williams and Elizabeth P. Bridges; and two brothers, L. Woodrow Payne and Albert S. Payne. A private graveside service in Rome, Georgia will be scheduled as COVID 19 restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 101 E. 4th Ave., Rome, GA 30161. Hanes-Lineberry North Elm St. Chapel as the honor of assisting the Ralph M. Payne family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

