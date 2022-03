PAYNE, Naomi



Age 97, of Northwest Atlanta, passed on March 18, 2022. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, 11:00 AM at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, S.W. Atlanta, GA 30310.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Naomi to West Hunter Street Baptist Church.