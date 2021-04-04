Payne, Maxwell

PAYNE, III, Maxwell Carr



Maxwell C. Payne III, a longtime resident of Atlanta, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Dec. 30, 2020. He was 61 and was stricken with COVID-19 the previous month.







Mr. Payne leaves behind his beloved wife, Laura Douglas Payne, and faithful dog, Huckleberry; sisters Elizabeth McKinney and Allison Klausner of Franklin, Tenn.; and an extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, Carr and Juanita Payne, formerly of Atlanta and Franklin. Mr. Payne was born in Atlanta. He graduated from The Lovett School, where he remained active in alumni activities, and received his bachelor's degree from Hampden-Sydney College. He built his career as a municipal bond trader and later as a structured finance principal. He worked on Wall Street and in Memphis, Tenn., before returning to Atlanta. He loved Atlanta, despite its endless growth, although he often said traffic problems could be solved if half of the transplants just went home.







Loyal, generous and humorous best describe Mr. Payne, who never knew a stranger. He maintained close friendships with several school friends, former co-workers and a large group of neighbors. He cherished his relationships and was always happy to help a friend or colleague with a reference, a lead, an introduction or advice. He believed in dressing well and starting the day with a smile. He often said you can never have too many friends and touted the ability to listen as one of the most valuable skills one could have.







Mr. Payne enjoyed a good joke, reveled in storytelling (properly embellished to fit his audience) and was an avid reader. He was a gifted singer and soloist in many choral groups. He collected music and enjoyed concerts, fine art and cooking shows. He loved traveling, especially to Sea Island for his yearly family vacation, and to Europe. He followed basketball and football — though his loyalty to the Atlanta Falcons was tested many times, as other fans can surely appreciate. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be held at later date. Mr. Payne will be interred at his family's graveside plot in Nashville, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lovett.

