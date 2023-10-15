PAYNE, Francine



Francine Coker Payne, 92, of Midlothian, Virginia and formerly of Norcross, Georgia passed away on October 12, 2023. She was born in Banks County Georgia to the late Eula Mae Westbrook and Nathaniel Arthur Coker. She was preceded in death by her late husband of 69 years, James "Jim" H. Payne; sisters, Bernice Coker Partin, Mary Ann Coker Kitchens; and brothers, Charles (infant), Clyde, Dwayne, Dewey and Argene.



Survivors include son, Douglas (Melanie) Payne; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Waldman and Kimberly (Vollie) Norris; great-grandchildren, Bradley Mae and Deacon Waldman, Natalie and Hailey Norris (all of Richmond, VA); and brother, Travis A. Coker of Lilburn, GA.



Mrs. Payne began her career working at Coats & Clarke thread mill in Toccoa, GA and later worked for about 30 years at Frito-Lay in Chamblee, GA. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking, gardening and tending to her flowers.



There will be a graveside service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA on October 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.





