Payne, Elizabeth

On April 27, 2021, Elizabeth Nichols Payne, age 101, passed away while surrounded by her family. She was an Atlanta native and served as a Fulton County public health nurse with Fulton County for more than 35 years. Mrs. Payne is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, one great granddaughter, two nephews, and many extended relatives. The Celebration of Life will be at 1:00pm on Friday, May 8, 2021 and is limited to the family only. Live streaming will available via Murray Brothers Funeral Home. 1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW?Atlanta, Georgia 30331 Phone 404-349-3000