PAULSEN, Sue



On July 24, 2021, at ten o'clock, a private memorial service for Sue Tidwell Dixon Paulsen will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Clayton, Georgia. Following the service, Sue's family will continue her Celebration of Life with an Open House party for all who loved her from 12 PM to 2:00 PM at The Gatehouse at Parker Ranch, Clayton, GA. Shuttle service is provided from City Hall parking lot to Parker Ranch 11:30 AM– 2:30 PM.



Mrs. Sue Tidwell Dixon Paulsen passed away January 3, 2021, in Hoschton, Georgia. The daughter of Clyde Biggers Tidwell and L. E. Tidwell, Sue was born March 11, 1926, in Cedartown, Georgia. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Agnes Scott College with a double-major degree in English and Mathematics. She worked several years at the Georgia Tech Research Institute. She returned to work in civil service after an interval of homemaking. She worked for the Atlanta Regional Planning Commission, the Bureau of Census, Social Security Administration (primarily in Carmel, California), and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). She retired from CDC in 1992.



In 2000 Sue moved from Atlanta to Lake Burton with her husband, Chuck, where they became active members of St. James Episcopal Church. After the 2011 tornado destroyed their Lake Burton home, Sue and Chuck moved to Tiger. Because of Sue's declining health after the death of her husband in 2014, she made the difficult decision in 2018 to relocate to The Oaks at Braselton, an assisted living community, where the sadness of leaving her Clayton friends and beautiful home was mitigated by proximity to her daughter's family.



In her younger days Sue enjoyed dancing, tennis and playing bridge with neighborhood friends and throughout her life she enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening, and puzzles. She was a light in the life of her family and friends; her warmth, intelligence, generosity, and zest for life will be sorely missed.



In addition to her parents Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mallory Paulsen.



Sue is survived by her three children, Teresa (Terry) Dixon Aiello (Ray) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Dr. Frederick Earl Dixon (Diane) of Austin, Texas, and Laura Dixon Brown (Paul) of North Scituate, Rhode Island, six granddaughters and one grandson, nine great-grandchildren, and Chuck's children, Jeff Paulsen of Richmond, Virginia (deceased April 2021), Marianna Depratter of Chapin, South Carolina, Kevin Paulsen of Macon, Georgia, Martin Paulsen of Atlanta, Georgia, and Chuck's four grandchildren.



For those wishing to make a memorial gift, contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church or to the Community Pantry in Clayton, Georgia.

